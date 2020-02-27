|
|
|
ROGERS Michael Ernest
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 12th February 2020, aged 80.
A much loved partner to Janet.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Monday 23rd March 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Michael's memory to
Cancer Research UK
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020