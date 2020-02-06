Home

Michael Stringer Notice
STRINGER Michael William Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 20th January, aged 75 years.

He will be greatly missed by his brother Richard,
sister Marion, sister-in-law Valerie and
brother-in-law Alan, as well as a great number of
people who loved him and to whom he was
a gentleman to the last.

Funeral service at
Worthing Crematorium,Muntham Chapel
on Monday 17th February at 13:20.

Family flowers only, donations in his memory to
The Dogs Trust, Shoreham, or via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors, Steyning.

Memorial mass for Michael will be held at
St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, Shoreham, on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11.30am.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
