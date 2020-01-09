|
|
|
WHITE Michael Charles Formerly of West Chiltington, West Sussex, passed peacefully on 28th November 2019, aged 82. Treasured husband of the late 'Tids', adored Father/Daddy to Michele and Emma and proud, joyful Grandad to Will, James, Tom and Freddie.
He will be hugely missed by all his family and many friends.
Private family funeral to be held on Friday 17th January 2020, 12.00pm, at Hills Cemetery, Horsham, followed by a memorial service on Sunday 19th January 2020, 2.00pm at Christ's Hospital, Horsham, where all are welcome. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in Michael's memory to The Lewy Body Society via Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St, Steyning, BN44 3RE (01903 812656).
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020