LAPERUTA Michele
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 2nd November 2020, aged 81.
A much loved dad, he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Monday 30th November 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, can be sent
in Michele's memory to Diabetes UK via
https://michelelaperuta.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020