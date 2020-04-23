|
WHITCHER Millie Passed away peacefully at the
New Tyne Care Home, Durrington,
on the 14th April 2020, aged 98 years.
Reunited with her husband Reg.
She will be greatly missed by Brian, Diana,
Janet and Barry.
A very much loved nana, great-nana and
great-great-nana.
The family would like to express their
grateful thanks to all staff at the New Tyne.
A family funeral will be held on Monday 27th April 2020.
Donations, if desired, can be sent
in Millie's memory to
Guild Care via
https://millicentwhitcher.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020