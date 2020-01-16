|
Giammatteo Mollie-Mae
Passed away on the 14th December 2019,
aged two and a half months.
She is dearly loved and will always be remembered.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday 29th January 2020, at Durrington Cemetery Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mollie-Mae's memory to The Lullaby Trust via
https://molliemae-giammatteo.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020