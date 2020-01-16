Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie-Mae Giammatteo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie-Mae Giammatteo

Notice Condolences

Mollie-Mae Giammatteo Notice
Giammatteo Mollie-Mae
Passed away on the 14th December 2019,
aged two and a half months.

She is dearly loved and will always be remembered.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday 29th January 2020, at Durrington Cemetery Chapel.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Mollie-Mae's memory to The Lullaby Trust via
https://molliemae-giammatteo.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -