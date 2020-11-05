|
|
|
Pierce Molly Elizabeth Ann Passed away peacefully on
20th October, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Allen Pierce.
A loving mum to Janet and Hilary,
grandmother to Neil,
Stephanie, Richard and Jack
and great nanny to Harvey,
Isabelle, Oliver and Lottie.
She was greatly loved and
will be missed by her family
and everyone who knew her.
Private funeral service to take place on
Thursday 12th November at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but
if desired donations may be sent in
Molly's memory to either
The Red Cross, St. Barnabas House
or G. O. S. H. c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 5, 2020