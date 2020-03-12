Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Littlehampton)
Cemetery Lodge
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
01903 730 666
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Watson

Notice Condolences

Neil Watson Notice
Watson Neil Anthony Suddenly on 29th February 2020,
aged 63 years.

Devoted husband of Ella,
loving father of Tiff and Jodie and
special grandfather of Chelsey and Lewis.

Neil will be missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 3.40pm.

Family flowers only please and donations if desired to The Ambulance Services Charity (TASC)
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -