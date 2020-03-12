|
Watson Neil Anthony Suddenly on 29th February 2020,
aged 63 years.
Devoted husband of Ella,
loving father of Tiff and Jodie and
special grandfather of Chelsey and Lewis.
Neil will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel
on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired to The Ambulance Services Charity (TASC)
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020