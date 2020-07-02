|
MURPHY Nicholas Joseph
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 14th June 2020, aged 84 years.
A wonderful, devoted husband to Mary, loving father to Debra and Colin and much loved grandad to Rosabella, Connor, Florence, Clara, Rory, Finn and Connie.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
We are hugely grateful to all the staff at
St. Barnabas House who cared for him so well.
Due to coronavirus restrictions there will be a private funeral service at English Martyrs RC Church, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, 9th July 2020.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Nicholas' memory to
St. Barnabas House via https://nicholasmurphy.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020