Nicholas Panayi

PANAYI Nicholas
(Nick)
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 23rd August 2020, aged 57.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 11th September 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Nick's memory to Diabetes UK via https://nicholaspanayi.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
