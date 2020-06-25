|
BURDEN Nick Sadly passed away suddenly
at home on 18th June 2020.
Dearly beloved husband of Anne,
father of Linda and Lisa, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at
1:00 p.m. on Friday 3rd July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be sent to the
Stroke Association via
http://nickburden.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020