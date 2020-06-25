Home

Nick Burden

Notice Condolences

Nick Burden Notice
BURDEN Nick Sadly passed away suddenly
at home on 18th June 2020.

Dearly beloved husband of Anne,
father of Linda and Lisa, grandfather
and great-grandfather.

Funeral service to take place at
1:00 p.m. on Friday 3rd July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be sent to the
Stroke Association via
http://nickburden.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 25, 2020
