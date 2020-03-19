|
Jones Nigel Alwyn Passed away March 6th,
aged 58.
Nigel trained under John Wernham at
The Maidstone College of Osteopathy.
After time spent in London he moved to a practice in Porthmadog.
Then just over twenty years ago he moved to West Sussex and started to work from the Littlehampton Natural Health Centre and 24, West Street in Chichester. He retired in 2018 due to a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.
Nigel was a kind and compassionate Classical Osteopath. He believed in the
therapeutic consultation. His innate ability and insight into the art of being
human was unique to him and served him well in his daily work. He said he
was there just to make the patient a little more comfortable. He researched
endlessly and applied his vast knowledge to anyone who walked through his practice door. Widely read and an open mind enhanced his love of our physical, mental and spiritual landscape. He will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will take place at
St Pauls Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT on March 26th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham, Chichester.
All enquiries:
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020