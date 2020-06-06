|
Hazelwood Pam Died peacefully at The Beeches Nursing Home
on 18th May, 2020, aged 72.
Pam was a much-loved Mum to Nicola, sister to Anne and Nanny to Jenny and Adam and remembered
by John with much affection and thanks for many
good years together.
Mum will be missed by all her family and friends.
She will always be in our hearts
and may she rest in peace.
Private funeral and cremation.
Family flowers only but donations can be made directly to the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary if wished.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020