|
|
|
BOYD Pamela (Pam) Passed away peacefully in
Worthing Hospital on 16th July 2020,
to be reunited on the anniversary
of their wedding in 1947,
with her beloved husband Alex.
Pam was a loyal and devoted wife and mother,
a proud and caring grandmother and
great grandmother and an all-round
lovely human being who will be hugely missed and remembered with much love by all the family and
by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Pam's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support via https://pamelamildredboyd.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020