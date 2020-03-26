Home

DOWELL Patricia Passed away peacefully at home on 7th March.

Dearly missed and much loved by husband Ken,
sons Peter and Andrew and extended family.

Private funeral service to take place at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Pat's memory to
The Red Cross c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
