Patricia Elliott

Patricia Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT Patricia Lois Passed away peacefully on 8th May 2020,
aged 65 years.

Wife of the late Dave Elliott and Partner of Giorgio.
Beloved Mother of Christopher.

She will always be remembered but sadly missed
by her family, many friends and work colleagues
from Oaklands Nursing Home in Hove
where Patricia was Head of Catering.

Funeral service details cannot be
published due to Covid restrictions.

Donations in Patricia's memory can be made
to Macmillan Nurses or to the RSPCA c/o
Caring Lady Funeral Director, 68 High Street,
Shoreham by Sea, BN43 5DB. 01273 464647
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020
