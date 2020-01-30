|
|
|
LEAVER Patricia Brenda
(Paddy) Peacefully in Cornwell House Nursing Home, Ferring,
on January 23rd 2020, aged 97 years.
She was much loved and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and everyone who knew and loved her.
A service to celebrate her life will take place at 2.15pm on January 31st at H.D.Tribe Chapel, Broadwater.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired to British Red Cross may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020