|
|
|
TANNER (née Miles)
Patricia Passed away 17 May 2020 at Marriott House, Chichester after a short illness.
Funeral 1st June 2020 at 11.00am.
Regret close family and friends only but the service will be streamed live and available online a few days later.
Please contact Reynolds Funeral Service
(01243 773311) for details.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Patricia to St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing or RSPB,
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 6SG
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020