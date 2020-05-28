Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Patricia Tanner

Notice Condolences

Patricia Tanner Notice
TANNER (née Miles)
Patricia Passed away 17 May 2020 at Marriott House, Chichester after a short illness.

Funeral 1st June 2020 at 11.00am.

Regret close family and friends only but the service will be streamed live and available online a few days later.

Please contact Reynolds Funeral Service
(01243 773311) for details.

Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Patricia to St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing or RSPB,

c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 6SG
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020
