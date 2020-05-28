Home

White Patricia Bertha Died suddenly but peacefully on
Saturday 16th May, 2020 aged 92 at
Aronel Cottage Nursing Home, Bognor Regis.
Formerly of Ainsdale Road, Worthing.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald
and dearly loved mother to daughter Lynne.
Sadly missed by sister Diana, Phil, family and friends.
Private funeral will take place on
Friday 5th June at Chichester Crematorium with celebration of her life at a later date.
Enquiries or donations in Patricia's
memory to Parkinson's UK may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020
