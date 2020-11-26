Home

Patrick Beresford

Patrick Beresford Notice
BERESFORD Patrick
(Pat)
Peacefully in St. Barnabas House
on the 17th November 2020, aged 75.

Much loved partner of Joy,
he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Wednesday 2nd December 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Due to current restrictions, attendance will be limited.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Pat's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://patrickberesford.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
