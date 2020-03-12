|
WHITEHEAD Patrick (Pat) Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 26th February 2020.
Loving partner of the late Joan,
he will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:30 p.m.
on Wednesday 18th March 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Pat's memory to Dementia UK via
https://patrickwhitehead.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020