Collins Paul Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2020.
A much-loved, loving husband and father.
Described by all who knew him as "a lovely man,"
he will be greatly missed.
Owing to current circumstances,
the Funeral Service must be held for close family only;
but there will be a celebration of Paul's life in the summer for all friends and family to attend.
At that service, donations will then be
made to The Woodland Trust.
All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare
on 01903 503536
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020