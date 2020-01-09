|
DAVEY Paul Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 15th December 2019, aged 61.
A much loved brother and uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. on
Tuesday 21st January 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers by request and for all
enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020