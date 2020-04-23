Home

MARTIN Dr Paul Lawrey On April 17th 2020 peacefully in a
Worthing Nursing Home aged 96 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Dr Diana Martin,
a much loved father grandfather and
great grandfather who will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.

Private family funeral will take place.
(No flowers please).

Donations if desired for "St Nicholas' Nairobi Fund"
may be sent
c/o H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
