PHILLIPS Paul Raymond aka 'Big Paul'
Passed away suddenly on 15th November,
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved member of the family and friend to so many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Private funeral service to take place at
H.D. Tribe Chapel, Shoreham.
Donations in Paul's memory are welcome to be made to the Royal British Legion (Lancing) c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020