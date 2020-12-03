Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Phillips

Notice Condolences

Paul Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS Paul Raymond aka 'Big Paul'
Passed away suddenly on 15th November,
aged 67 years.

Dearly loved member of the family and friend to so many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Private funeral service to take place at
H.D. Tribe Chapel, Shoreham.

Donations in Paul's memory are welcome to be made to the Royal British Legion (Lancing) c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -