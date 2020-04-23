Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wenzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wenzel

Notice Condolences

Paul Wenzel Notice
Wenzel Paul Peacefully in Drumconner Nursing Home,
Lancing on 17th April 2020,
aged 85 years.

Much loved father of Anthony and Jacqueline,
father-in-law to Morag, grandfather to Christina, David, Andy, Tasmin and Matthew, great grandfather to Alfie,
he will be very sadly missed by all that knew him.

A private family funeral service will take place
on May 6th 2020. Family Flowers only.
Donations, if desired can be sent to St Barnabas House.

All enquiries c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or
online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -