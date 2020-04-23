|
Wenzel Paul Peacefully in Drumconner Nursing Home,
Lancing on 17th April 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved father of Anthony and Jacqueline,
father-in-law to Morag, grandfather to Christina, David, Andy, Tasmin and Matthew, great grandfather to Alfie,
he will be very sadly missed by all that knew him.
A private family funeral service will take place
on May 6th 2020. Family Flowers only.
Donations, if desired can be sent to St Barnabas House.
All enquiries c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516 or
online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020