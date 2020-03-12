Home

Pauline Allen

Notice Condolences

Pauline Allen Notice
ALLEN Pauline Ethel Passed away at The Beeches Nursing Home
on 25th February 2020, aged 76.
A much loved sister, she will be sadly
missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00p.m.
on Tuesday 14th April 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

No flowers by request but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Pauline's memory to
The Boxer Rescue Service Southern via
https://paulineallen.muchloved.com/ or

c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
