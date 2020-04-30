|
|
|
KNOWLES Pauline Margaret Passed away on Saturday 11th April 2020,
aged 88 years.
Immediate family only attending the Funeral Service
on Tuesday 5th May 2020, at
Worthing Crematorium Kingswood Chapel at 10:00am.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be
organised in the future.
Donations in Pauline's memory may be made payable
to either St Barnabas House or Electric Storm Youth
c/o H G King Funeral Services, 69 North Road,
Lancing, BN15 9AS. Tel: 01903 765766.
Web: www.hgkingfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020