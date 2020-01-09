Home

Newman Pauline Passed away peacefully after a long illness
on 28th December 2019 aged 84 years.

A dearly loved wife of Dave (Nobby),
a much loved mum, mum-in-law,
sister, nanny and great nan.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of her life will take place on
Monday 20th January 2020 at
1.00pm, Worthing Crematorium.
Please come wearing something purple.
Family flowers only. Donations in Pauline's memory,
if desired, payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent directly to 43-44 Crutched Friars, London, EC3N 2AE.

All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare on 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
