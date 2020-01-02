|
PILBEAM Pauline Patricia
(Paddy) Passed away peacefully on
the 21st December 2019,
at Berkeley Lodge, Worthing.
A beloved wife of Alan,
dear mother of Simon, Andrew, the late Jane
and a loved nanny.
She will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:30 p.m. on
Friday 10th January 2020 at
St. Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Paddy can be sent to Alzheimer's Research UK via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020