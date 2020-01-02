Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Rooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Rooke

Notice Condolences

Pauline Rooke Notice
ROOKE Pauline Mabel Passed away peacefully on 5 December 2019,
aged 85 years.

A much loved mum of Richard.
Pauline will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel,
Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in Pauline's memory
may be made payable to
The Donkey Sanctuary,
Sidmouth,
Devon EX10 0NU
and sent direct to the charity.

All enquiries to F.A.Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road,
Littlehampton BN17 5BU.
Tel.01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -