|
|
|
ROOKE Pauline Mabel Passed away peacefully on 5 December 2019,
aged 85 years.
A much loved mum of Richard.
Pauline will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel,
Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Pauline's memory
may be made payable to
The Donkey Sanctuary,
Sidmouth,
Devon EX10 0NU
and sent direct to the charity.
All enquiries to F.A.Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road,
Littlehampton BN17 5BU.
Tel.01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020