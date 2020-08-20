|
|
|
NEWTON Peggy Peacefully on the 12th August 2020
at The Heathers Care Home, in her 102nd year.
Dearly loved mum of Tony and Linda,
much loved nan to 9 grandchildren and her
great and great-great grandchildren.
Now reunited with her loving husband Eddie, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Monday 24th August 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Peggy's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://ellennewton.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020