Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Newton

Notice Condolences

Peggy Newton Notice
NEWTON Peggy Peacefully on the 12th August 2020
at The Heathers Care Home, in her 102nd year.

Dearly loved mum of Tony and Linda,
much loved nan to 9 grandchildren and her
great and great-great grandchildren.
Now reunited with her loving husband Eddie, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Monday 24th August 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Peggy's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://ellennewton.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -