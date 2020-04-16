|
|
|
WHITEHEAD Peggy Peacefully in Oakley Lodge
on 7th April 2020.
Dearly loved widow of Alan,
a much loved mother of Linda and the late Glenn,
loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Private funeral service.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Peggy's memory to
The Martlets Hospice via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020