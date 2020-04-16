Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Whitehead

Notice Condolences

Peggy Whitehead Notice
WHITEHEAD Peggy Peacefully in Oakley Lodge
on 7th April 2020.

Dearly loved widow of Alan,
a much loved mother of Linda and the late Glenn,
loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Private funeral service.

No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Peggy's memory to
The Martlets Hospice via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -