STANDING Percy William
(Stan)
Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 21st April 2020, aged 94.
A much loved husband of Joyce, father of
David and Alan and grandfather of Matthew.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service but a service of celebration
of his life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Stan's memory to Love Your Hospital via https://percystanding.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
These will be distributed to
Erringham Ward at Worthing Hospital.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020