Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Percy Standing

Percy Standing Notice
STANDING Percy William
(Stan)
Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 21st April 2020, aged 94.

A much loved husband of Joyce, father of
David and Alan and grandfather of Matthew.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Private funeral service but a service of celebration
of his life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Stan's memory to Love Your Hospital via https://percystanding.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.

These will be distributed to
Erringham Ward at Worthing Hospital.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
