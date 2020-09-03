Home

Archer Peter Passed away peacefully on the 23rd August.

A loving father to Michael, Paul and Martin,
a much loved partner to Gill and a great friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Due to the current circumstances with Covid
the funeral will be invitation only.

Donations in Peter's memory, if desired,
can be made to a charity of your choosing.

All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare,
22 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
