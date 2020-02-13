Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bailey

Notice Condolences

Peter Bailey Notice
BAILEY
Peter John

Died on February 5th 2020,
aged 68 years after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Sue and much loved father of Steven, Gary and Daniel and
their partners Liz, Sam and Camille.

Peter was manager of
Worthing Theatres for 30 years
and will be missed by many people.

Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday, February 25th, at
Worthing Crematorium at 11am.

To reflect Peter's life, please wear
bright colours.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory
to St Barnabas House via
https://peter-john-bailey.muchloved.com/
or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -