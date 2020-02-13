|
|
|
BAILEY
Peter John
Died on February 5th 2020,
aged 68 years after a short illness.
Beloved husband of Sue and much loved father of Steven, Gary and Daniel and
their partners Liz, Sam and Camille.
Peter was manager of
Worthing Theatres for 30 years
and will be missed by many people.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday, February 25th, at
Worthing Crematorium at 11am.
To reflect Peter's life, please wear
bright colours.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory
to St Barnabas House via
https://peter-john-bailey.muchloved.com/
or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020