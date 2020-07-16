Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
BROWN Peter Allan
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 3rd July 2020, aged 86.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Private funeral service.
A memorial service will take place when
conditions permit.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory to Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via https://peter-allan-brown.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020
