BROWN Peter Allan
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 3rd July 2020, aged 86.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service.
A memorial service will take place when
conditions permit.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory to Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust via https://peter-allan-brown.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020