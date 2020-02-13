|
|
|
CORNISH Peter John
Passed away on 30th January 2020,
in Worthing Hospital.
Aged 68 years, of Shoreham-by-Sea.
In loving memory of a wonderful husband and
respected member of the deaf community.
Loved, and remembered every day
and sadly missed by us all, but most especially
his wife Julie and Poppy their cat.
Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 28th February 2020 at 3.00 pm.
Feel free to wear bright colours as this
will be a celebration of Peter's life.
Family flowers only but donations in
Peter's memory can be sent to either
British Heart Foundation or Cats Protection
via https://peter-cornish.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020