Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
15:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Cornish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Cornish

Notice Condolences

Peter Cornish Notice
CORNISH Peter John
Passed away on 30th January 2020,
in Worthing Hospital.
Aged 68 years, of Shoreham-by-Sea.

In loving memory of a wonderful husband and
respected member of the deaf community.

Loved, and remembered every day
and sadly missed by us all, but most especially
his wife Julie and Poppy their cat.

Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 28th February 2020 at 3.00 pm.

Feel free to wear bright colours as this
will be a celebration of Peter's life.

Family flowers only but donations in
Peter's memory can be sent to either
British Heart Foundation or Cats Protection
via https://peter-cornish.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -