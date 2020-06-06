|
Delamere Peter On 28th May 2020, peacefully
in Worthing Hospital, aged 73 years.
A much loved father to James and Richard
and a loving grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service on Friday 19th June at
The H. D. Tribe Chapel, Broadwater at 11.00am,
followed by burial.
Flowers or donations, if wished, to
St Barnabas House c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd.
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516 or
online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020