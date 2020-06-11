Home

Derbyshire Peter Richard Died peacefully in Sydney, Australia
on 19th May 2020 aged 76.
Peter was a much loved husband of over 40 years to Louise, father to Scott and Holly, wonderful elder brother to Philip and uncle to Adam, Jamie and Mark.
Sorely missed.

Funeral service and cremation in
Sydney was Friday 29th May by https://www.olsensfunerals.com.au/
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held
at St Mary's, East Haddon, Northamptonshire at
a future date post Covid.
[email protected]
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020
