FOSTER Peter Arthur In Worthing hospital on 17th May 2020 aged 85 years.
Loving Husband of Marilyn
and Uncle to Lynda and Rosalind.
Formerly of Bryter Colours, Southwick Square.
Funeral service on Tuesday 9th June at
The Downs Crematorium, Bear Road, Brighton
at 12.00 midday.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in Peter's memory may be made direct to Cerebra.
All enquires to
Bakers Funeralcare, 60 Church Road, Portslade.
Tel: 01273 418464
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2020