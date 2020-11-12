|
HORN Peter Richard Passed away suddenly on 3rd November aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Margaret, dad and granddad.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday
23rd November at 3pm at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made payable to
The Royal British Legion and sent direct to
FREEPOST SN1457, Melksham, SN12 7BR.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020