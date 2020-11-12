Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Horn

Notice Condolences

Peter Horn Notice
HORN Peter Richard Passed away suddenly on 3rd November aged 86 years.

Loving husband of the late Margaret, dad and granddad.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday
23rd November at 3pm at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in Peter's memory may be made payable to
The Royal British Legion and sent direct to
FREEPOST SN1457, Melksham, SN12 7BR.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -