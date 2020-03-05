|
|
|
PETER MURRAY
KALLEND (MURRAY) Murray Kallend passed away peacefully on
12th February 2020, aged 85 years,
surrounded by his loving family.
He is sadly missed by all family and friends.
The Funeral will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel,
on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2.20pm.
No black ties.
No flowers please but if you would like to make a donation to Marie Curie in tribute to Murray, this may be made online at www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember or to Marie Curie sent c/o Freeman Brothers,
9 North Parade, Horsham,
West Sussex.
Tel: 01403 254590.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020