|
|
|
RODEMARK Peter Henry Died peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 16th May 2020, aged 94.
Devoted husband to Genny, and previously to Barbara,
dearly loved father to Timothy, June, John and Susan,
proud and wonderful Grandpops and great grandad.
Kind, generous and self-effacing, a true gentleman.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Life has to end, love doesn't.'
A family funeral service will be held on
8th June at Durrington Cemetery.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in his memory for either
Cancer Research UK or RNLI can be made, via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 28, 2020