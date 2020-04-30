|
|
|
THURSTON Peter Ronald (Pop) Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 19th April 2020, aged 89.
A much loved partner to Maggie,
father to Paul, Mark and Alan, grandad to Dan, Anna, Richard, Tom, Paige and Lucas and his extended family of Bev, Kieran, Danielle and Liam.
Also loved by his ten great-grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Re-united with his beloved wife 'Joanie'.
Private funeral service to take place at
11:00 a.m. on Thursday 7th May 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory to
St. Barnabas House via https://peterthurston.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020