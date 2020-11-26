Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Peter Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON Peter
Passed away peacefully in Linfield House
on the 18th November 2020, aged 86.

A much loved husband, father, grandfather,
brother and uncle.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Private funeral service, but a celebration of his life
will take place at a later date.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory
to either Dementia UK or Parkinson's UK via
https://peter-wilkinson-1934-2020.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -