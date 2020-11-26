|
|
|
WILKINSON Peter
Passed away peacefully in Linfield House
on the 18th November 2020, aged 86.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather,
brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service, but a celebration of his life
will take place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Peter's memory
to either Dementia UK or Parkinson's UK via
https://peter-wilkinson-1934-2020.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020