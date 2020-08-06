|
|
|
NASH Philip Passed away suddenly on 21st July, aged 76 years.
Much loved and missed by his sons Stuart and Daniel, grandchildren Anya and Ethan, and all his family
and many friends.
Private funeral service to take place at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in memory of Philip may be made to either The British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 6, 2020